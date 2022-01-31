NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A man is facing charges after an arrest affidavit states he punched a hole in a lower Broadway store Friday.
According to the arrest affidavit, Metro Nashville Police arrested 31-year-old Justin Bolla, who had a large cut on his hand. The affidavit states Bolla punched a hole in the large storefront window of Betty Boots located at 321 Broadway.
According to the arrest affidavit, the witness at the register said Bolla had walked by and punched a hole in the window. The store employee said that the window being custom made will cost $12,000 to fix or replace.
The arrest affidavit said employees could smell alcohol on Bolla’s breath, and he could not remember any facts about himself, such as his social security number.
Authorities charged Bolla with vandalism, and he has a set bond of $8,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.