NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man after an arrest affidavit stated he stole nearly $50,000 from a store at The Mall at Green Hills and then led the police on a chase through the city in early 2021.
According to an affidavit, Jamichael M. Alexander, 20 at the time, walked into the Burberry store within the mall on March 28, 2021 and was told he needed to leave as he had been caught previously shoplifting from the store.
After running past the employee of the store, Alexander grabbed $21,000 worth of merchandise, adding to the amount he had previously stolen, and ran from the store.
A month later, on April 29, 2021, security spotted Alexander on the mall property.
After being instructed to leave the property by mall security, the affidavit stated Alexander rolled down the vehicle window and began shouting to the security guard before attempting to run them over with his vehicle.
When officers with Metro Nashville Police Department arrived, they located the vehicle. While attempting a traffic stop, the affidavit stated Alexander fled from the scene and recklessly turned in and out of traffic, the affidavit said. Officers deployed spike strips to stop the vehicle, and Alexander ran on foot from the scene, the affidavit stated.
A juvenile was taken from the front passenger seat and taken home.
Police charged Alexander with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, evading arrest, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and theft of merchandise over $10,000 but less than $60,000.
