NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police arrested a man for sexually assaulting a woman in a Kroger parking lot in Madison on Wednesday.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers responded to a burglary at the store on Gallatin Pike around 6:30 p.m. After taking the suspect into custody, the arrest affidavit stated a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted earlier by a man in the Kroger parking lot approached officers.

The arrest affidavit stated the victim exited the Korger and saw 39-year-old Juan Llamas urinating in the parking lot. The arrest affidavit said that Llamas followed her to her vehicle and asked her for change while loading grocery bags into the car.

After some unwarranted flirting, the arrest affidavit stated Llamas grabbed her from behind as she got into her vehicle. According to the affidavit, Llamas pressed his penis against her backside. The woman was able to run away when the Llamas’s liquor bottle fell on the ground.

The arrest affidavit stated the woman ran back into Kroger and had male employees walk her back to her vehicle. Llamas was still standing there when they approached but ran away when the employees yelled at him.

Police charged Llamas with felony sexual battery without consent.