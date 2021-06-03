Kaufman murder suspects

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The two men charged for the murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman will face a judge Thursday to formally hear their charges. 

During the arraignment you'll hear how the Devaunte Hill and James Cowan plead to their charges. 

Kaufman was shot and killed on Interstate 440 in December 2020 on her way to work at St. Thomas West. 

Hill was arrested a week after the shooting and incriminated himself during an interview with Metro Police detectives. 

Cowan was arrested and charged in January 2021. 

