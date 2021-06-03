NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The two men charged for the murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman will face a judge Thursday to formally hear their charges.

During the arraignment you'll hear how the Devaunte Hill and James Cowan plead to their charges.

Mother of Nashville nurse shot and killed on I-440 shares her story NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The mother of the nurse who was shot and killed while driving to work on I-440 is sharing her story.

Kaufman was shot and killed on Interstate 440 in December 2020 on her way to work at St. Thomas West.

Hill was arrested a week after the shooting and incriminated himself during an interview with Metro Police detectives.

Cowan was arrested and charged in January 2021.

