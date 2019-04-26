NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The NFL and Nashville Convention and Tourism Corp said around 200,000 people attended Day 2 of the NFL Draft and Fan Experience in downtown Nashville.
The attendance number is similar to Day 1 of the draft on Thursday.
"This is my first NFL draft. It's been on my bucket list for a long time. Super excited. Very well laid out," Sonya Caswell from Ohio said.
Caswell called it an event to remember. On top of having fun, she said she felt safe.
"I think a lot of people in one place can sometimes can cause an issue," Caswell said.
Draft visitors said Nashville's location and hospitality are what make this NFL Draft feel different.
"Easy flight. Easy drive for a lot of people. People want to try the food. People want to see the music. It's a family. It's a whole different atmosphere," Adam Brooks from Kentucky said.
Tourism officials believe the city has now proven itself when it comes to hosting big time events.
"This took it to another level and I hope the questions are done. Will people come? Can Nashville do it? And Nashville really?," Butch Spyridon with the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation said.
The only complaint News4 heard about on Friday.
"You have a blast until the draft time and then it gets real crowded. From toe to toe to elbow to elbow," Billy Groves from Kentucky said.
"Once you get in, there was no getting out. There was no like women trying to get their kids to the bathroom. You couldn't move. It was a little bit chaotic," Jennye Brooks from Kentucky said.
“Once again the NFL and the NCVC want to thank the approximately 200,000 fans who came out to enjoy Day 2 of the Draft and Fan Experience," Butch Spyridon, President and CEO or the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp, said in a statement.
The third day of the draft begins when the NFL Draft Experience opening at 10 a.m.
Once again the @NFL and the NCVC want to thank the approximately 200,000 fans who came out to enjoy Day 2 of the #NFLDraft and Fan Experience. pic.twitter.com/eWn3zW0uiS— Nashville Tennessee (@visitmusiccity) April 27, 2019
That was fun. Goodnight, Nashville. 😴 pic.twitter.com/UmGBO0MxXg— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 26, 2019
There's no city on earth that can host a party like Nashville. Welcome to Music City, @NFLDraft fans! pic.twitter.com/q5Dx5WyNVM— Mayor David Briley (@MayorBriley) April 25, 2019
At last check, police told News4 they made five arrests. Most of those were for public intoxication.
