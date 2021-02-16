NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Around 24,000 customers in Middle Tennessee were without power statewide on Tuesday morning, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said in a news release.
Around 15,000 of those without power were in the upper Cumberland Plateau area.
TEMA reported 10,000 customers in Putnam County, 2,600 customers in Fentress, 2,000 customers in Overton County, and 500 customers in Pickett County were without power.
The area of Bedford, Coffee and Moore counties has also been heavily impacted.
Almost 4,000 customers were without power in Bedford County, 2,700 in Coffee County and 1,000 in Moore County.
Moore County Mayor Bonnie Lewis has announced all roads in the county are closed because of weather conditions.
The county said in a social media post that Highway 231 in Moore County, Highway 129 in Moore County and Highway 130 were still closed. Personnel are working to clear roads, trees and limbs so power can be restored in the county.
A shelter has been opened at Moore County High School for any resident that is still without power.
TEMA said it could take 1-3 days to fully restore power in the impacted areas.
The American Red Cross is supporting local emergency management agencies that are affected by power outages. Here's where shelters have been opened in Middle Tennessee counties:
- DeKalb County: Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 201 S. College St., Smithville, TN.
- Dickson County: YMCA Dickson County, 225 Henslee Dr., Dickson, TN.
- Giles County: Elkton Fire Department, 164 Main St., Prospect, TN
- Giles County: Giles County Fire & Rescue Squad, 188 Oak Grove Rd., Goodspring, TN
- Henry County: Inman Middle School, 400 Harrison St., Paris, TN
- Putnam County: First Baptist Church, 18 S. Walnut Ave., Cookeville, TN
There have been three confirmed weather-related fatalities in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Two deaths have been reported in Shelby County and one death has been reported in Maury County.
