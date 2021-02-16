NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Areas of Middle Tennessee east and south of Nashville are without electricity after Monday’s ice and snow.
The Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation, which serves portions of Clay, DeKalb, Jackson, Overton, Pickett, Putnam and Smith counties, reported around 14,000 customers without power at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Some services that had been restored Monday went out again as heavy ice and snow caused equipment to fail. Multiple trees and lines are down across the service territory. Additional crews from across the state are coming to assist.
Due to the volume of calls reporting outages, the call center is overwhelmed. Outages can be reported through Facebook Messenger.
The Duck River Electric Membership Corporation, which serves portions of Bedford, Coffee, Franklin, Maury and Moore counties, reports around 8,000 customers are without power as of Tuesday morning. Almost 4,000 customers in Bedford County and almost 3,000 customers in Coffee County are without power.
Duck River Electric worked throughout the day on Monday to restore power to as many members as possible. Icy roads and fallen trees have made many of the repairs challenging. Some areas are inaccessible due to dangerous road conditions and closures and may not be reached until Tuesday.
