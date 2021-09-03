Around 10,000 Middle Tennessee Electric customers without power in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers after a power outage in West Murfreesboro on Friday afternoon.

MTE said the outage was started after a support wire broke during a crash on Friday. They are "awaiting TVA crews to arrive and fix the wire before we can fully restore power."

As of noon, there are more than 9,900 Middle Tennessee Electric Service customers. To check status, click here.

We're experiencing a large outage in west Murfreesboro caused by a TVA outage to our substations. Crews are in route ensure our system is ready when TVA restores power to the effected substations. View our outage map or report your outage at https://t.co/VmsMuEFVJR or on myMTEMC. pic.twitter.com/QnuayRL01W — MidTnElectric (@MidTnElectric) September 3, 2021

Middle Tennessee Electric Service said a TVA outage to our substations caused thousands of customers to lose power.

"TVA restores power to the effected substations," Middle Tennessee Electric Service tweeted.

