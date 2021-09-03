Around 10,000 Middle Tennessee Electric customers without power in Murfreesboro
Middle Tennessee Electric

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers after a power outage in West Murfreesboro on Friday afternoon.

MTE said the outage was started after a support wire broke during a crash on Friday. They are "awaiting TVA crews to arrive and fix the wire before we can fully restore power."

As of noon, there are more than 9,900 Middle Tennessee Electric Service customers. To check status, click here

Middle Tennessee Electric Service said a TVA outage to our substations caused thousands of customers to lose power.

"TVA restores power to the effected substations," Middle Tennessee Electric Service tweeted.

Stay with News 4 for updates on air and online. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.