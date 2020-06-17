(WSMV) - The U.S. Army is going online in an effort to recruit thousands of new soldiers.
The military branch has started its Army National Hiring Days, the Army’s first nationwide virtual hiring campaign.
The goal is to recruit 10,000 new soldiers to serve in 150 different occupations.
According to its website, those who enlist during this time could receive an extra $2,000 bonus or a four-year scholarship.
To enlist, you must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident between the ages of 17 and 34, graduated high school or received your GED and met medical and physical requirements, among other stipulations.
The Army National Hiring Days wraps up on July 2.
