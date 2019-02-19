Even before the rain pushed into the Midstate, the Army Corps of Engineers has been preparing for it, trying to lessen the possibility of flooding.
There are 10 dams on the Cumberland River upstream from Nashville. What happens there has a big impact on flooding here.
The Army Corps of Engineers are keeping a close eye on the dams they operate along the Cumberland at its water management control room downtown.
It’s Old Hickory Dam that will have the biggest impact on Nashville.
The Corps of Engineers have been releasing massing amounts of water from Old Hickory Lake into the Cumberland River.
There’s no storage capacity here, so they wanted to shove as much water out before the heavy rain begins.
Timing the releases is important because it can raise the flood level of the river in Nashville.
“It has a lot of impact whether we increase or decrease releases,” said Tavis Hanley. “As the rainfall is moving through the system how Old Hickory is doing is really going to be how the river system in Nashville is doing.”
The Cumberland River is 33.5 feet on Tuesday evening, about 6.5 feet below flood stage. It normally sits around 27 feet.
The releases from Old Hickory Dam raised the water level, but it’s all a part of the Corps delicate balance to lessen Nashville’s flood risks.
“We try to make sure we don’t have disruptions to Nashville,” said Anthony Rodino.
The Corps said areas that typically flood during heavy rainfall can still see some problems.
