NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A class ring belonging to an army captain who was previously stationed in Ft. Campbell, Kentucky has been found in East Nashville.
"I had given up [looking for the ring] two months after it all went down and the police said they couldn't do anything," says Army Cpt. Michael Shannon.
Shannon, who is currently stationed in Germany, Skyped with News4. He says he learned through Facebook that his ring had been found.
The friend who contacted him mentioned a post on the East Nashville Facebook page.
"I got this message from one of my buddies saying 'Mike you have to see this, check this out’ and he screenshotted a message,” says Shannon.
The original Facebook post was from a woman named Gretchen who wrote:
“FOUND: a class ring from Virginia Military Institute with an inscription for Michael R Shannon on the inside. We found this while on a walk on Broadmoor today and couldn’t find anyone that lives in Nashville online with his name.”
The ring disappeared in May of 2019 when Shannon’s truck was broken into at his fiancée’s apartment on Charlotte Avenue in West Nashville. It was the night before he was moving to Ft. Benning, Georgia for his next assignment.
"The night before the move I had some valuable items in my truck and over the night it got broken into,” says Shannon. “I gave up looking for it.”
Shannon says when he reached out to the woman who found the ring, she told him she had been on a walk with her husband when he spotted something shiny in the mud. They checked with nearby neighbors and could not find the owner of the ring.
"I'm unbelievably grateful she actually took the time to try to find me," says Shannon.
Shannon graduated from Virginia Military Institute in 2015.
"Going to a military college and being commissioned as an officer is something I hold really dear," says Shannon as he described what his class ring meant to him.
A friend of Shannon’s plans to meet with the woman next week to get the class ring, then mail it to Shannon in Germany.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.