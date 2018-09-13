Four suspects wearing "Scream" masks armed with rifles robbed a family in Antioch overnight.
The victims - a couple, their child and their 3-month-old nephew - had just pulled into the driveway of a home in the 5100 block of Sunsail Drive around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The wife said her husband and son went inside, and she was sitting in the car with her nephew when the masked men approached her car, put a rifle to her chest and forced her to turn over her car keys.
"Pointing that gun that hard in my chest, it could have went off," she said.
No one was injured during the crime, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
The suspects drove away in a dark-colored sedan and a silver SUV down Smith Springs Road toward Hobson Pike.
Just after midnight, the Mt. Juliet Police Department advised the Metro Nashville Police Department they were pursuing a stolen black Chevy Cobalt into Davidson County. They later lost sight of the suspects.
Click here to view dash cam video of the chase.
MNPD officers later found the stolen vehicle abandoned on Saturn Drive near Briley Parkway.
Police said they believe all of the suspects are teens. Additional information about their descriptions has not been released.
