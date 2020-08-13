GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Police in Gallatin are searching for two suspects in a pharmacy robbery Wednesday.
Officers responded to the armed robbery at the Airville Pharmacy. The two suspects reportedly robbed the victim at gunpoint.
According to police, the suspects were described as two black males.
Anyone with information related to this or any other crimes that have occurred in Gallatin are asked to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 452-1313.
