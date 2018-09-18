An armed suspect is on the run after trying to rob a man outside his apartment late Monday night.
Police responded to a report of a robbery around 10 p.m. at the Stonebrook Apartments at 281 Hickory Trace Dr.
Police said the victim was about to enter his apartment when the armed suspect came up behind him demanding his wallet.
The two men got into a scuffle and the suspect was able to get inside the victim’s apartment and fired two shots, luckily missing the victim.
The suspect fled the scene.
The suspect was wearing a white and blue shirt with blue jeans.
If you have information about the incident, contact Metro Police at 615-862-8600.
