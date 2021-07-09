NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An armed suspect in an attempted auto burglary is believed to have shot himself inside the car after a pursuit by the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Police said the pursuit ended after the suspect crashed into several law enforcement patrol vehicles and another car. The suspect was taken to the hospital after what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police said that it does not appear that any officers fired their weapons during the incident. The suspect has not been identified at this time.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the crash and shooting.
