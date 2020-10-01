NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a man who pulled a gun during a pair of gas station robberies.
Both crimes happened overnight on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage.
Metro Police tell us the suspect first went to the Exxon Tiger Market near Andrew Jackson Way around 11:45 p.m. where he walked behind the counter and demanded money. The man got away with three cartons of cigarettes, $35 from the register, and $10 from a victim's purse.
The suspect then fled to the Mapco gas station down the road and minutes later pulled out a handgun demanding money from the store's register. He went behind the counter again and took $40 from the register.
Investigators also tell us he tried to rob someone at an ATM.
Metro K-9 unit responded but was unable to track the suspect after he fled on foot.
The search and investigation is still ongoing.
