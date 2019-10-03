NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly walked up to a drive-thru window of a Taco Bell on Nolensville Pike with a gun and demanded money.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
Investigators were called to the restaurant around 12:40 a.m. Thursday. The suspect demanded all the money from the drive-thru clerk and fled on foot behind the business on Travis Drive. As he was getting away, he managed to drop money onto the ground. Investigators believe he got into a vehicle on Travis Drive and left the scene.
The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing sunglasses, dark clothing, and armed with a black handgun. His face was covered during the incident.
If you have any information that may aid investigators in the search for the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.