GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Gallatin Police are telling locals to be on the look out for a man suspected of robbing a convenience store with a gun.
Officials say Lazavion Kern allegedly robbed the Quick Check Market on Long Hollow Pike on December 8th. Kern was armed with a pistol during the incident.
Anyone with information on Kern's whereabouts or on the robbery is asked to contact Investigator Jamie Helson at jhelson@gallatinpd.org or to call 911.
