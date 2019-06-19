THOMPSON'S STATION, TN (WSMV) -- The Williamson County Sheriff's department reported they were searching for an armed suspect Wednesday afternoon.
According to a Tweet, the Sheriff's department was hunting for a white male, wearing a white shirt and black pants, who is believed to be armed with a shotgun.
The search was in the area of Cayce Springs Road.
After approximately 30 minutes, the Wilson County Sheriff's department reported they had the suspect in custody.
Deputies @WCSO_Sheriff are searching for a man dressed in a white shirt & black pants, believed to be armed, in the Cayce Springs Rd. area of Thompson's Station. Be alert. Stay inside. If you see anything suspicious call 615-790-5550 or 911 if you need immediate help.— WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) June 19, 2019
Armed suspect in Thompson's Station in custody @WCSO_Sheriff .— WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) June 19, 2019
