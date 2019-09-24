LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Lebanon Police Department have called off a search for armed robbery suspects who robbed the Dollar General on Central Pike.
According to Lebanon Police Department, a search was being conducted overnight in the Largo Vista and Hickory Ridge Road areas but was called off just before 1 a.m. when it was believed the suspects left the area.
Police have not provided a description about the suspects or any additional information about the crime that took place. If you see anything suspicious, you're asked to call the Lebanon Police Department at 616-444-2323.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
