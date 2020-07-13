LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - Police in La Vergne are asking for the public's help in their search for a robbery suspect Monday morning.
They tell us the man was armed as he entered the Pilot gas station on Murfreesboro Road around 4 a.m.
He reportedly demanded cash from the teller and fled the scene. The suspect was described as a male wearing a black hoodie and tan pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call (615) 793-7744.
