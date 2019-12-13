LEBANON, TN (WSMV) – The Wilson County Sheriff is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating an armed robbery suspect that hit a convenience store Wednesday night.
The man entered a Marathon convenience store on Linwood Road at I-40 in Lebanon at approximately 8:30 Wednesday night, and was armed when he robbed the store.
Police are searching for the man, who is a heavyset balding white male, and appears to be in his 40’s. He was wearing a surgical mask covering his face, and eyeglasses.
He then left the store in what could be a Kia SUV and headed west on I-40 toward Nashville.
If anyone can provide information leading to the identification and conviction of the individual, the tipster could be eligible for a $500 cash reward.
Callers can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward.
Contac the Wilson County Sheriff’s office Crime Stoppers at 615-444-5245 with any information.
