Joseph Smelley charged with aggravated robbery

 Courtesy Metro Nashville PD

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The man responsible for an armed robbery at a gas station in Nashville early Sunday has been taken into custody. 

Court documents say the robbery happened at the Shell gas station on Fesslers Lane around 5 a.m. A witness told police he saw 42-year-old Joseph Smelley ask the victim for a dollar and when he denied, they began arguing and went outside to the parking lot. That's when Smelley pulled a gun on the victim and demanded his property. 

Smelley got away with the victim's cell phone, wallet, $20 in cash, and a pack of cigarettes before fleeing the scene. Police located him in front of the Volvo Dealership on Murfreesboro Pike where Smelley admitted to the crime. 

He is still in custody in lieu of $100,000 bond. 

