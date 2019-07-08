NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The man responsible for an armed robbery at a gas station in Nashville early Sunday has been taken into custody.
Court documents say the robbery happened at the Shell gas station on Fesslers Lane around 5 a.m. A witness told police he saw 42-year-old Joseph Smelley ask the victim for a dollar and when he denied, they began arguing and went outside to the parking lot. That's when Smelley pulled a gun on the victim and demanded his property.
Smelley got away with the victim's cell phone, wallet, $20 in cash, and a pack of cigarettes before fleeing the scene. Police located him in front of the Volvo Dealership on Murfreesboro Pike where Smelley admitted to the crime.
He is still in custody in lieu of $100,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.