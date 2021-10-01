NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating an armed robbery at an apartment complex in Germantown.
Investigators said it took place at the Griff Apartments around 10 a.m. An unidentified woman was in the parking garage at the Griff Apartments when a man approached her cleaning van. That's when police said a man approached her and pointed a gun.
Another man took the woman's cellphone and drove off with the van. Police said the woman was not seriously hurt.
The complex is working with investigators to try to track down the vehicle.
