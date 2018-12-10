MADISON, TN (WSMV) - An armed parolee was arrested after reports that he physically assaulted his girlfriend during an argument at a home on the 1500 block of Neely's Bend Road.
According to Metro Police, Officer Ashley Coon led the arrest of 34-year-old Tony O. Hughes. Coon located Hughes a short time after the incident walking along Neely's Bend Road when he attempted to flee on foot by pushing Officer Coon.
During the struggle, a loaded handgun fell to the ground and Coon managed to toss the pistol out of reach while gaining control of Hughes' arms. Other officers arrived and assisted in taking Hughes into custody.
Hughes had 1.5 grams of heroin, two grams of cocaine, and 134 prescription pills separately packaged on him when he was apprehended, in addition to $505 in cash.
Hughes is charged with domestic assault, weapons possession by a convicted felon, weapon possession in the commission of a felony, and felony drug possession.
Hughes has prior cocaine and Schedule V1 drug possession convictions. He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond.
