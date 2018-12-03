COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police say they have arrested an armed and dangerous shooting suspect in Putnam County.
Avert Lee Johnson, also known as "Kojack," was arrested without incident at a home on Boatman Street in Cookeville around 10 a.m. Monday.
Johnson was wanted in connection with a shooting that happened at 10 p.m. Friday on Bunker Hill Road.
A 26-year-old White County man was shot during the incident. He is in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
A 31-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man sustained non-critical injuries during the assault.
Johnson, 38, is affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood gang, according to police.
Johnson has a long criminal history in Putnam County, including charges for assault, drug violations and weapon violations.
