Avert Lee Johnson

Avert Lee Johnson was wanted on an aggravated assault charge.

 (Source: Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police say they have arrested an armed and dangerous shooting suspect in Putnam County.

Avert Lee Johnson, also known as "Kojack," was arrested without incident at a home on Boatman Street in Cookeville around 10 a.m. Monday.

Johnson was wanted in connection with a shooting that happened at 10 p.m. Friday on Bunker Hill Road.

A 26-year-old White County man was shot during the incident. He is in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

A 31-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man sustained non-critical injuries during the assault.

Johnson, 38, is affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood gang, according to police.

Johnson has a long criminal history in Putnam County, including charges for assault, drug violations and weapon violations.

