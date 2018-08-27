The TBI has added a man wanted in Franklin County to its Top 10 Most Wanted list.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Brian Lee Cleckler fired a weapon near law enforcement on Thursday night.
Cleckler, 39, is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Cleckler's last known address is in Winchester but is also known to frequent homes across Franklin, Coffee and Grundy counties.
Police said a Decherd officer tried to stop Cleckler as he was driving his car Thursday night. Cleckler allegedly drove off, initiating a police pursuit.
At one point, Cleckler reportedly got out of his car and ran into the wood line, which is when he allegedly fired his weapon in the direction of police.
Cleckler is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of evading arrest and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Cleckler is 5'9" with brown hair and blue eyes and weighs 163 pounds.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call contact Investigator Todd Hindman at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 931-962-0123 or 931-308-9425, the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or Crime Stoppers at 931-962-INFO.
The TBI is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.
TOP TEN ALERT: We need your help to find Brian Lee Cleckler. He’s wanted on numerous charges out of Franklin County, including aggravated assault and evading arrest. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information. MORE DETAILS: https://t.co/7TCITmAOfA pic.twitter.com/tR6kONNqbc— TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 27, 2018
