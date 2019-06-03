MCMINNVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators have taken a suspect into custody accused in a shooting at a home on Lyndon Street last week.
McMinnville Police say 32-year-old Lorenzo Brown was arrested in Bedford County and is awaiting transport to McMinnville. Police say Brown shot 21-year-old Jessie Palmer on Monday, May 27.
Investigators responded to the home around 10:15 p.m. and found Palmer shot. Palmer was taken to River Park Hospital before being transported by air to a critical care hospital due to the extent of his injuries.
Brown is facing charges of attempted homicide.
