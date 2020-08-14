As you might imagine it’s been a real tough year for so many nonprofits because they’ve had to cancel so many events, if not all of them. Those behind the Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition's annual Celebration of Life Golf Classic explain why when you have an event it is so important that ev…

HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - It is a special day out on the golf course as the Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition holds their annual Celebration of Life Golf Classic at the Hermitage Golf Course.  

The Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition has been around since 1995 and is a grassroots organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

News4 is proud to be a part of this great event! 

Our Big Joe on the Go is on the golf course this morning to lend a helping hand before the event kicks off. 

Click here for the schedule of today's Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition annual Celebration of Life Golf Classic.

