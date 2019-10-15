NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Local firefighters will climb 862 stairs up 45 floors on Saturday, loaded down with up to 75 pounds of gear, for the Firefighter Challenge, at the American Lung Association’s Fight For Air Climb at the 505.
The full climb on November 2nd, 862 steps up 45 floors, will be done by firefighter teams in full turnout gear, including helmet, mask, and boots.
The teams participate to honor loved ones they have lost to lung cancer, raise awareness to the risk of lung disease for firefighters.
“In the line of duty, firefighters are regularly exposed to smoke, gasses, chemicals and other substances that can be damaging to their lungs, making them at an increased risk for lung disease,” said Gail Frost, executive director of the Lung Association. “Firefighters are out there saving lives every day, so hopefully the work we do at the American Lung Association can help prevent lung disease and find a cure for lung cancer. We are honored that so many local heroes participate in our event.”
The Fight For Air Climb is open to all first responders, as well as individuals, friends and family teams, and corporate teams.
Each year, the event attracts hundreds of people from across the state to race up the stairs of the 505 building to raise awareness and money to fight lung disease.
Following the Fight For Air Climb event, the Lung Association will host an after-party on Church Street, which will include local beer, music and fun for the whole family.
More information about the Fight For Air Climb at 505 is available at FightForAirClimb.org/Nashville.
