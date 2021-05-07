After COVID cancelled so much in 2020, part of getting life back to normal in Middle Tennessee is the return of our traditions. A very tasty tradition has just come back.
"We keep this good sunshine here, they'll be doing good," Hargis Wade said, walking through a strawberry field. "I'm a little bit picky. I want it to be a real dark color to it."
The story of Hargis' family and strawberries goes back probably a hundred years.
"That's gonna be a real good berry, have some real good flavor," he said, picking up another berry.
"My grandfather had strawberries as long as I can remember as a kid," Hargis continued. "I'd be out in the strawberry field. We'd end up eating more than we put in the basket, I think. We were sitting in the middle of the field."
Recently, Wade Farms in Portland has gone commercial with those strawberries.
It made sense to Hargis last year to finally become part of a big deal that's all about strawberries.
"We were going to join the Strawberry Festival for the first time last year," he said. "For us, that was a huge ordeal."
The Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival usually brings about 30,000 people to downtown Portland. Then, just weeks before the festival last year, COVID hit. For 2020, Portland lost the crowds. Non-profits lost one of their biggest fundraisers for the year.
That was then. This is now.
The Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival is back. Set-up was happening Friday for events beginning that night.
"This is the 80th year, I think it is," said Hargis.
Hargis, with that family story of strawberries spanning a hundred years, is ready to be part of this.
"It'll be a huge deal to bring in money to all the vendors as well as all the businesses," he said. "After the year we've had, it will be a welcome sight."
For more on the Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival, visit https://www.middletennesseestrawberryfestival.net/
