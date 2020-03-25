You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Are you sick? Do you have it? Here's how you can tell

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Health care workers getting sicker from coronavirus than other patients, expert says

It remains unclear why the novel coronavirus seems to hit health care workers harder than it does other sufferers, an expert said. This photo taken on February 16, 2020 shows a doctor looking at an image as he checks a patient who is infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province.

 STR/AFP/Getty Images

There has been a large amount of information circulating, with varying degrees of accuracy, with the potential of both putting lives at risk and wasting resources unnecessarily.

We hope this information from the Centers for Disease Control helps, and although the information presented here is fairly comprehensive, there is a wealth of information available on the CDC's COVID-19 website.

Start here: Download this helpful informational one-sheet:

Download PDF CDC Information sheet on COVID-19

 

Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

The CDC offers a "self-checker" questionnaire on their website, here.

Call your doctor: If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice.

If your doctor tells you testing is necessary, visit one of these screening sites listed on the Tennessee Department of Health's website.

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Why soap, sanitizer and warm water work against Covid-19 and other viruses

Take heart that while you're scrubbing, you're also killing off a host of other nasty bacteria and potentially lethal viruses that have plagued humans for centuries -- including influenza and a number of different coronaviruses.

Clean your hands often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Watch for symptoms

Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath

Monitor your symptoms

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever and cough. Trouble breathing is a more serious symptom that means you should get medical attention.

If you are having trouble breathing, seek medical attention, but call first.

Call your doctor or emergency room before going in and tell them your symptoms. They will tell you what to do.

Wear a facemask: If available, put on a facemask before you enter the building. If you can’t put on a facemask, cover your coughs and sneezes. Try to stay at least 6 feet away from other people. This will help protect the people in the office or waiting room.

Follow care instructions from your healthcare provider and local health department: Your local health authorities may give instructions on checking your symptoms and reporting information.

When to Seek Medical Attention

If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately. Emergency warning signs include*:

  • Trouble breathing
  • Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
  • New confusion or inability to arouse
  • Bluish lips or face

*This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.

You want a coronavirus test -- here's why your doctor probably won't give you one

A close up of a test kit for testing for the coronavirus, Covid-19 is seen at Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Newton, Massachusetts on March 18, 2020. Across the United States, physicians are relaying the message: Not everyone who wants a test will get a test.

 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.