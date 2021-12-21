NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The weather is always a hot topic around the holidays with some holding out for that white Christmas.
This year it looks like unseasonably warm air will be our main weather story, but is that becoming the new normal for us in the Midstate?
With another warm Christmas Day expected, News4 looked back at the last couple of decades on Christmas Day to see if there is any kind of warming trend that we can see or can be expecting in the years to come.
In the last 10 years, there’s not much of a trend. There’s a lot of ups and down. Last year, Christmas was 27 degrees, but the record high temperatures on Christmas Day was set in 2016 with a high temperature of 76 in Nashville. There are two numbers to focus on: the average on all of these Christmas days was just over 52 degrees and the number of days with a temperature was less than 40 degrees only comes out to about two.
If you go back 10 more years, 2011 to 2020, notice things are looking a bit colder with temperatures in the 40s and 50s with a few more 30s to talk about. The average dipping down to 42.5 degrees for this 10-year period and the number of days where the temperatures were less than 40 degrees on Christmas Day has now gone up to four.
If you go back to the 1990s, there are significantly more 30s. There was also a much colder span of times as went through the 90s with the average dropping to just under 40 degrees. The number of days where temperatures were less than 40 degrees on Christmas Day has now gone up to seven.
So the bottom line over the last three decades is we are seeing a Christmas warming trend in Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky from just under 40 degrees on average back in the early 90s through the early 2000s all the way to the lower 50s in the last 10 years, and it appears we will have another warm Christmas to add to the list on Saturday.
So how about a white Christmas in the Midstate? The National Weather Service said statistically there’s only about a 19% chance of snow on any given Christmas Day in Nashville. The last time Nashville had snow on the ground on Christmas Day was 2010.
