These days, a simple doctor’s visit could cost you hundreds or even thousands of dollars…sometimes even with insurance. But thanks to websites like Groupon, patients can save money on medical care.
“We’ve converted many patients from our Groupon the first time they ever came in here to regular patients who have continued with us,” said Rob Tomsett, owner of Gracepoint Healthcare in Franklin.
Patients can find Groupons for a first-time office visit for $40. And a comprehensive physical, normally $450 will cost you less than $200 with a Groupon.
“Most of it is primary care. Taking care of everybody...kids to adults,” said Tomsett.
And News4 Investigates found medical centers all over middle Tennessee offering the same kinds of deals.
Buy one for Magnolia Medical Center in Murfreesboro and you'll get an 87 percent discount off an exam, massage or even an x-ray.
Tomsett calls it a win-win. More business for him and often times cheaper for the patient who just pays out of pocket.
Gracepoint Healthcare doesn't take insurance along with many of the medical centers offering these types of deals.
“No bills in the mail, nothing. And you have choices,” said Tomsett.
A check-up at the doctor’s office could cost you $200. And an EKG at a hospital can cost anywhere from
$200 to over $1,000...and it's not always clear right away how much of that insurance will cover.
"Today almost everybody has a high deductible plan…$2,500 to $5,000…even $10,000,” said Tomsett.
One thing you want to do before you buy one of these is call the medical center and make sure they're still accepting these Groupons.
A business, not mentioned in our story, News4 Investigates over the phone Groupons weren't supposed to be online anymore for that particular medical center and that it was a mistake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.