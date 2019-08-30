KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This weekend marks the big return of college football.
The University of Tennessee recently combed through old footage and found quite the gem.
Yes, that's a parrot signing "Rocky Top"! The parrot sings for almost 90 seconds while belting out several verses of the classic song. "Rocky Top" is one of the official state songs of Tennessee and the unofficial fight song of the Tennessee Volunteers.
The video was recorded back in 2000.
According to Zoo Knoxville, the bird is a yellow-naped Amazon parrot. That species of bird is actually endangered. It can live between 60 to 80 years in captivity, so there is a chance the bird is still alive!
