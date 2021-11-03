NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Creative minds are responsible for the things around us that stand out. Buildings, walls, and clothes all benefit from a fashion flair. That concept is all happening here, all part of Nashville's design week.
That blue-tinted light in a Nashville studio didn't just happen by accident. Light designers like Meagan Backes choose what works.
"You'll see it here in restaurants, in kid's classrooms, offices, outside in the parking lot," Backes said.
Lighting ideas are why Backes came to Nashville's Design Week, where architects, building, and fashion designers come together for inspiration.
"All those kinds of people and they're getting together and saying hey, I got stuff worth seeing," Backes said.
Ideas turn into reality like Nashville's Batman Building, a bold and creative design. So who knows where Metro Art's Children's designs could lead someday.
Creations seem to happen here every day, this building mural off Trinity Lane or a car filled with graphic design. And other ideas are cooking in the kitchen.
"Hey, we got somebody, a chef. They are here to come up with how the restaurant looks, the menu, the interior design to make someone be able to go enjoy a meal."
For more on Nashville Design Week, click here.
