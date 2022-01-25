NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville architect, Earl Simcox Swensson, passed away at 91 Thursday, his family said.
After graduating from college, Swensson founded Earl Swensson Associates Inc. in 1961 from his kitchen in Nashville. His wife, Sue, was his first employee.
“Earl believed that the most beautiful architecture was designed with a deep understanding and respect for people,” Earl’s obituary said. “For more than half a century, he was committed to architecture that directly served the needs of the people who used it and found joy in it.”
Swensson had won many awards for his work, such as the American Institute of Architects Presidential Citation for the state of Tennessee in 1992, the Outstanding Nashvillian for 1992, the President’s Vanguard Award in 1995, and the William Strickland Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.
The obituary went on to say Swensson was a proponent for the redevelopment of the Gulch in Nashville. He also championed the development of the Sulphur Dell area of Nashville, which has become the home to the Bicentennial Mall and the Sounds Stadium.
Some of his projects, such as the ‘Batman Building’ (the AT&T building downtown) and Opryland, are well-known to Nashvillians and those in the surrounding area.
“He was committed to creating environments that contributed to the wellbeing of those who lived, worked, learned, healed, and played in [his buildings],” his obituary said. “His ideas evolved not only from his professional training and experience, but also from his unique association with many outstanding thinkers in business, education, hospitality, and healthcare.”
