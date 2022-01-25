Homeowners are at odds over a large piece of property on the Davidson and Williamson County line.
The owner wants to develop it, but archaeologists worry about what could be below the surface.
The 174 acre property is located on Vaughn Road.
"There are 77 recorded archeological sites within a three mile radius," said retired state archaeologist Nick Fielder.
Fielder said he's confident there are similar pieces of history hidden at the Vaughn Road property too.
"If you hit an Indian cemetery on your development, you have to go to chancery court, get an order to relocate them, and go through all the legal steps to do that," said Fielder.
The owner, Lisa Campbell, filed a petition to turn the property into single acre lots for newly developed houses.
The group "Citizens for Old Nathcez Trace" is fighting every way they know how.
"When you pave over with impervious surfaces, cut down tree canopy, basically change the landscape, you're destroying history," said Laura Turner, a member of Citizens for Old Natchez Trace.
Turner said she's also concerned about what this will mean for the homes that already exist nearby.
"One acre monster mansions on this historical, rural landscape will definitely harm the property values of the existing property owners," said Turner.
We reached out to the property owner.
Their attorney tells us they don't comment on pending litigation
Meanwhile Turner worries.
"I consider it a nightmare," she said.
She and others are asking for an archaeological study.
They also want the owner to sell the land to someone who will preserve it.
"If we cannibalize the country, the rural landscape, the beauty, why people are moving here, then we're just going to be like Atlanta, Houston and everyone else," said Turner.
The Citizens for Old Natchez Trace filed a petition to have the case reviewed by a judge, but recently the judge assigned to the case recused himself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.