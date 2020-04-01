Arch Academy of Cumberland Heights has opened, helping people with addiction get back on their feet.

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - In the time that we see everything closing, one business is opening their doors for the first time to continue helping people in challenging times.

Arch Academy of Cumberland Heights has opened their doors to help teen boys that are struggling with addiction which is the first of its kind in the nation. 

The treatment center sits on 67 acres and helps overcome addiction through academics and adventure therapy. 

It is a full accredited private high school where teens from all over the world can continue their education and graduate high school while in recovery. 

Content Producer

Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019.

