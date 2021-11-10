NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Arby's announced in a social media post that they would be launching a new, limited supply, fry-flavored vodka.
The flavor of the two new 80-proof vodkas are inspired by their iconic curly fries and newer crinkle-cut fries.
“Though we’ve mastered the art of drive-thru fries, we wanted to take it one step further – by making them 80-proof. Being a potato-based liquor, this limited-edition vodka is infused with crinkle and curly fry flavor so Arby’s fans can enjoy our menu from bag to bottle," said Patrick Schwing, Arby's Chief Marketing Officer.
The drinks will be available for purchase at Arbysvodka.com on November 18 at Noon eastern.
The Arby’s Vodka. ONLY at https://t.co/8dqsRzCi3F. Available 11.18.2021 at 12pm ET. #ArbysVodka— Arby's (@Arbys) November 10, 2021
Available for a limited time. Quantities extremely limited. Proudly distilled by @tattersallco and distributed by @surdyksliquor. Must be 21+. Drink responsibly. pic.twitter.com/lgxuq6OBcv
