TULSA, OK (WSMV) - An Arkansas rape suspect accused of raping a six-year-old girl has been captured by US Marshals.
News outlets report that the US Marshals said George's offense was so violent that "he is considered a violent offender and will continue to prey on minor children."
The suspect, Demarcus George, reportedly raped the girl in Little Rock, Arkansas before he went to Tulsa, Oklahoma. Investigators said multiple tips led investigators to George in Maumelle, Arkansas just outside of Little Rock.
