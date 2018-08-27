The Austin Peay State University Governors kick off their season on the road against defending SEC Champions the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.
The odds are long that the Govs will pull off an upset, but if you watched APSU's historic turnaround last season, you know they've made a habit of beating the odds.
No one more so than Landrey Eargle, daughter of Govs' Assistant Coach Joshua Eargle and one of the team's biggest little fans, who has beaten the odds for nearly six years thanks to a support system that's growing by the day.
Landrey was born with a congenital heart defect and spent the first 73 days of her life in the hospital.
"She had open heart surgery on October 9th, 2012, and we thought things went well," said Kristen Eargle, Landrey's mom. "About 24-hours later, things took a turn. and she coded four times in nine days post-operation."
That alone is enough to test a parent's faith.
"What happens when God doesn't answer the way you think it should be answered?" Landrey's dad, Joshua added. "And you lean on one another and still continue to trust him."
Fourteen hospital trips, an epilepsy diagnosis, immunodeficiency, intellectual disability...Joshua and Kristen Eargle were holding on to their faith with both hands as doctors gave a name to the rare type of gene mutation Landrey has.
"CSNK2B," Kristen said. "She's the first documented case in the U.S. and only fourth in the world, but she's the first one with the type of gene error in the whole world in history."
Right now, there's no cure, and the Eargles have learned to spend each day praying for the best while trying not to think about the worst.
"You're always on guard," Kristen said. "I check oxygen saturation and respiratory rate and heart rate every day. You wake up and you run to her bedside to make sure she's okay. You do live on alert."
"Every step along the way there hasn't been a concrete definition of this is what we need to do," Joshua said. "It's a day-by-day process for us. The 'Kristen and Joshua' from six years ago would not be able to handle it. It was a day-by-day thing, and you deal with the issues in the moment."
Moments like this on the football field are welcomed sanctuary for Joshua. He's entering his third season as Austin Peay's offensive line coach.
Kristen is a former journalist and does some sideline reporting for games when she can.
The game is part therapy for them.
"I go to work every day. I have a very full day," he said. "I get time to take a deep breath every once in a while. One thing we're learning this season is that football can be very unifying. To have everybody come together and support our little girl has been really humbling."
That support has come in waves.
As years of medical bills piled up, the Eargles reluctantly needed some help.
"We used every asset we knew how and we got to a point where the interest on the payments [was] so rapid," Joshua explained. "We just had nowhere to turn."
Kristen's mom started a GoFundMe account to help with the costs. The goal is set at $124,000 dollars. Two weeks in, they've already raised more than $97,000.
"We are just tremendously grateful that people have entrusted us with this opportunity," Kristen said.
"We just want to say thank you so much more and we're not gonna let this stop with us," Joshua added.
The Eargles are in the early stages of developing some type of foundation for parents going through something similar with Landrey as the face of hope and compassion.
"I think people relate to Landrey because they may not have a special needs child, but at some point, everyone has had something they've gone through or will go through," Kristen said. What do you do with your outlook, what do you do with your perspective. and I think that's why people are drawn to the story of Landrey -- they identify with it on some level."
Here's a wonderful twist: Georgia fans, who call themselves "Dawg Nation," have already learned about Landrey's story and decided to help.
Now, Bulldog supporters that will be cheering against Austin Peay on Saturday are donating money to the GoFundMe account, too!
If you'd like to donate, click here.
