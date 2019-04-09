April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.
All month organizations and businesses across the country are bringing attention to child abuse and how to put an end to it.
There are several types of abuse – neglect, sexual abuse and psychological and physical abuse, probably the most often thought about form of abuse.
Prevent Child Abuse TN teaches parents and caregivers of children how to build strong relationships and how to deal with them in the right way before a situation escalates to abuse.
According to the National Children’s Alliance, nearly 700,000 are abused annually in the U.S.
If you think you notice abuse, you have to speak up.
“Any physical signs that you see. We’re all mandated reporters in Tennessee, so we’re bound to the state to report if we suspect any abuse or neglect going on,” said Lindsey Johnson, communications specialist at Prevent Child Abuse TN. “So that’s on us as adults. Even if you don’t have all the information, even if you don’t know for sure what’s going on, but you suspect there might be an issue, it is important to make that report.”
In Davidson County, the Department of Children Services said there was 5,799 child abuse investigations in 2017 and that number went up to 5,945 in 2018.
Johnson said abuse can happen anywhere and to anyone.
“No one wakes up and thinks I’m going to abuse my child today,” said Johnson. “There are a lot of layers for things that are risk factors that make families vulnerable, make children vulnerable to abuse, things like poverty, the risk of homelessness, food insecurity. There are things that kind of layering on parents and causing more and more stress in their lives.”
The pinwheels seen outside homes and businesses are a national symbol for child abuse prevention.
To report abuse or neglect, call 1-877-54ABUSE (877-542-2873)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.