April is National Child Abuse Prevention month. The whole month is dedicated to raising awareness about child abuse and putting a stop to it.
The annual Pinwheels for Prevention campaign is underway. Pinwheels are the national symbol for child abuse prevention. They also recognize the adults and caregivers in children’s lives who advocate for them.
According to the National Children’s Alliance, nearly 700,000 children are abused annually in the U.S.
In Davidson County The Department of Children Services said they had 5,799 child abuse investigations in 2017. The number went up in 2018 to 5,949.
Lindsey Johnson, Communications Specialist at Prevent Child Abuse Tennessee, said abuse can happen anywhere and to anyone.
“No one wakes up and thinks, I’m going to abuse my child today. You know there are a lot of layers for things that are risk factors that make families vulnerable, make children vulnerable to abuse. Things like poverty, the risk of homelessness, food insecurity. There are things that are kind of layering on parents and causing more and more stress.”
If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected you can report abuse at 1-877-54-ABUSE.
