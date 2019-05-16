(WSMV) - Robocalls and text messages can be annoying and you may be wondering how to get them to stop. Thankfully, there are many apps on the App Store to help you stop them from happening.
RoboKiller
RoboKiller is a spam call blocker that has a real-time caller ID feature and a list of spammers that is constantly-updated. They say they can block unwanted calls by up to 90 percent in just a month. The app is free trial, but a subscription is required after to continue use.
Truecaller
Truecaller uses its community of over 250 million users to compile its list of numbers to block. It blocks robocalls and text messages, and you can even lookup any phone number for a name and contact info. The app is free but you can purchase premium features.
WideProtect Spam Call Blocker
WideProtect is a one-time fee of $2.99 and has features including call and text blocking. It can even block local phone number spammers and more.
Mr. Number
Mr. Number is similar to WideProtect for Android devices. It blocks all phone numbers that begin with a particular prefix and also has its own spam-detection features built-in. It's completely free.
