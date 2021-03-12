NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Signups for vaccine appointments through the Metro Health Department will reopen Friday morning at 10.
1,000 new appointments will be available to anyone in Phase 1C who wishes to receive their vaccine.
More COVID-19 vaccine appointments will open on Friday, starting at 10am.Those who are eligible can sign up for their appointment by calling 615-862-7777 or by clicking the yellow box that will be at https://t.co/LEFI8p3Ne7 pic.twitter.com/GEzy5ZuPkD— NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) March 11, 2021
The appointments will be for vaccinations at the Music City Center and will be spread over the next two weeks.
Registration for the new appointments begins at 10 this morning.
You can register for a vaccination appointment by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.