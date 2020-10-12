NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Pathway Lending will open applications on October 14 for $4 million in Metro CARES Act grants.
All eligible Nashville and Davidson County small businesses, along with live music venues are encouraged to apply.
Starting at 10 a.m. October 14, Pathway Lending will be accepting completed and will be awarding grants based on the order in which eligible businesses in Davidson County submit their applications. Applications will close once Pathway Lending has fully committed the grants.
A total of $2 million in funds are available to small businesses, with 30 percent reserved for minority-owner businesses and $600,000 for microbusinesses. Also, Davidson County small businesses may qualify for grants up to $10,000 and microbusinesses may qualify for grants up to $5,000.
Live music venues will have $2 million in funds available to them; live music venues in Davidson County may qualify for grants up to two months of operating expenses, not to exceed $100,000.
Recently, Metro Council approved Pathway Lending to give the $2 million Metro CARES grant funds in resolutions it passed in recent weeks. This comes among other recommendations from Metro’s COVID-19 Financial Oversight Committee for distributing $18.5 million in federal relief funds to businesses and residents in Davidson County.
“We recognize the care, diligence that’s gone into the work up to this point and are honored by the trust placed in our organization to deliver these vital funds to the parts of our business community that need them most,” said Pathway Lending President and CEO Clint Gwin.
Businesses that submit a Metro CARES grant application to Pathway Lending qualify for technical assistance from Pathway Lending. Businesses will receive a free account and be enrolled in selected programs on Pathway learning, free of charge. To access the programs, click here or download the Go Learn app.
Businesses applying for grants can email CARES@pathwaylending.org with any questions. Pathway Lending will also post the question and answer on the application site’s FAQ section.
Pathway Lending will process applications, make award decisions, and disburse funds promptly with plans to announce Metro CARES Act grant awards as soon as possible after funds are committed and before the November 15 deadline to disburse the funds.
For more information, call 615-425-7171 or click here.
