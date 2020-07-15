(WSMV) - Millions of iPhone owners can now submit claims for part of a $500-million settlement.
It stems from a years-long legal battle where Apple admitted it used software updates to purposely slow down its phones.
The company says it did so to protect phones with older batteries.
Many owners believe it was a ploy to nudge them to buy newer, faster models.
People who purchased several different iPhone 6 or 7 models before December 21st of 2017 are entitled to receive $25 per affected device. Those claims must be filed by October 6th.
Click here for more information on the smartphone performance settlement.
