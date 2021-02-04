NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you've ever been stuck behind a parked delivery truck downtown, our city is working on a solution.
Nashville is partnering with a company called Coord which manages curb space.
Driver’s will open an app, select a safe place to park and then pay to reserve the spot.
The hope is that this streamlines the delivery process and makes downtown safer for everyone.
The program is part of the new Metro Transportation Plan.
There are eight Smart Zones in downtown Nashville so far—those are along 2nd Avenue, Church Street, Union Street and Representative John Lewis Way.
The cost is $1 for 15 minutes, $2 for 30 minutes and $4 for an hour.
