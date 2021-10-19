NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department evacuated a 76-unit apartment complex near Belmont University due to a fire Monday night.
The fire department was dispatched to Belcourt Apartment around 930 p.m. Monday night after residents reported smoke coming from the first and second floors, near the communal space.
Kendra Loney, Nashville Fire's public information officer, said "when working a fire like this, you go from above, so we were working on the third floor to try and stop it from coming up."
Nashville Fire worked with Nashville Electric Service (NES) to cut power to those floors but were unable to isolate the intended floors. Consequently, power to the entire building had to be shut down, displacing residents from all 76 units.
NFD worked with Red Cross to relocate the affected people from the building, primarily students.
Nashville Fire reported that all residents and pets were removed from the building safely.
Loney was not able to put a time frame on when the residents would be able to return to the building.
The cause is still undetermined. However, several students attribute the source of the fire to someone cooking pizza rolls in the community kitchen.
John Ang, a Vanderbilt senior, said he initially wrote it off as nothing, but realized there actually was a fire when he went downstairs "and the communal kitchen was just completely flooded with smoke and you could see it through the windows."
